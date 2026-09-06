One last naan: Indian restaurant Tandoor Tina to close in Dubai

Dubai: Indian restaurant Tandoor Tina, located at 25hours Hotel One Central in Dubai, is preparing to say goodbye, with just one last naan to serve before permanently closing its doors on Tuesday, September 8.

In an Instagram post, Tandoor Tina announced that it would close after five years of “spice, smoke and plenty of good times”. The restaurant did not provide a reason for the closure.

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Known for bold Indian flavours cooked over fire on the grill and in the tandoor, Tandoor Tina is the lively and carefree “younger daughter” of London’s famed Tandoor Chop House.

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The restaurant draws inspiration from the fictional tale of Tina and her train travels through northern India, blending Indian culinary traditions with contemporary influences.

Its menu features a mix of classic flavours and inventive dishes, including Tina’s snacks thali, Kerala mussels with curry leaf and coconut, chicken tikka masala Wellington and a dessert thali.

The dining space reflects the restaurant’s playful concept, with Jaipur-inspired pastel pink interiors, wicker lights and lush botanicals. Its terrace is designed as a secluded tropical garden, offering outdoor dining alongside an al fresco kitchen.

Over the years, Tandoor Tina has hosted guests for lunches, dinners, drinks and late-night gatherings, becoming a familiar name on Dubai’s dining scene.

In its farewell message, the restaurant thanked customers for “every lunch, dinner, drink and late-night story shared around our tables”.

“Tina’s travels end here, but not before one last chit & chaat. See you at the table,” it added.