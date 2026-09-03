What if you could enjoy the food, music and fun of a grand Hyderabadi wedding without but without any bride or groom?

A new event in the city is bringing the shaadi experience under one roof, from lavish food and Qawwali to mehendi, shopping and fireworks.

The idea is simple: bring the atmosphere people usually experience at a wedding to an evening anyone can attend. Guests can enjoy the feast without waiting for a family function or invitation. For Hyderabadis, it is a chance to celebrate the city’s food, music and culture in one lively setting together.

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A dastarkhan full of Hyderabadi Flavours

Daawat-e-Dastarkhan, happening on September 6 at Red Rose Palace in Nampally, is an evening inspired by the grandeur and warmth of a traditional Hyderabadi feast.

Guests can begin with welcome options such as falsa drink, veg Manchurian and chicken sticks. The starters include phuket fish, dynamite prawns, Afghan kebab, bharra kebab and reshmi kebab.

For the main course, the menu moves into royal territory with mutton haleem, dum ka lal chicken, Apollo fish, mutton zafrani biryani, mirchi ka salan and dahi ki chutney. Fresh rumali roti and paratha will accompany the feast.

A sweet ending

No Hyderabadi-style celebration is complete without dessert. The spread includes Kashmiri rabdi, truffle delight, shahi tukda and badam ki jali.

There will also be Russian and green salads, mint and garlic sauces, mocktails, chai and coffee, followed by paan for a traditional finishing touch.

More than just a food festival

The evening will feature live Sufi and Qawwali performances, adding a soulful soundtrack to the feast. Guests can also experience live mehendi and calligraphy, along with other wedding-inspired activities.

For shoppers, curated stalls will feature fashion, beauty, home decor, food, art and handmade products.

There will also be games and traditional touches such as ittar and gajra, bringing familiar sights and smells of a Hyderabadi celebration to the evening.

A little luck, a little grandeur

The organisers are adding a lucky draw, with three winners receiving prizes including a farm staycation, a private theatre experience and a salon experience. And when the evening winds down, guests can expect a grand fireworks finale.

The event is being curated by The Cove Socials, with Scenes on Swiggy as the ticketing partner. Tickets Rs.999 while the venue is Red Rose Palace, Nampally.

Come for the food, stay for the experience

What makes Daawat-e-Dastarkhan interesting is the attempt to recreate something familiar the feeling of being at a lavish local wedding, where you eat, listen to music, meet people, shop and soak in the celebration.

Except this time, you don’t need a wedding invitation.

Come hungry, bring your friends or family, and enjoy an evening where the dastarkhan keeps getting refilled.

Event: Daawat-e-Dastarkhan

Date: September 6, 2026

Venue: Red Rose Convention, Nampally, Hyderabad

Tickets: Rs.999

Highlights: Unlimited Hyderabadi shaadi ka khana, Sufi and Qawwali, mehendi, calligraphy, shopping, games, ittar, gajra, lucky draw and fireworks.