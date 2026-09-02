Revived by HYDRAA, Sunnam Cheruvu to be inaugurated soon

Hyderabad: The rejuvenated Sunnam Cheruvu at Guttala Begumpet near Ayyappa Society is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy by the end of this month, marking a major milestone in the efforts of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to revive the city’s water bodies.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said that a 13-acre sewage and garbage dump yard has been transformed into a freshwater lake spread over nearly 30 acres.

Concerns had also been raised after some businessmen allegedly drew bore water from the lake bed and supplied it through water tankers to PG hostels, schools and colleges in and around Madhapur.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Water samples collected by HYDRAA and tested through the Telangana Pollution Control Board (PCB) reportedly revealed dangerously high levels of contaminants, with lead found at 12 times the permissible limit and nickel at seven times the permissible limit. Both are known to pose serious health risks, including carcinogenic effects.

The restoration of Sunnam Cheruvu has been far from smooth. When HYDRAA removed encroachments from the lake bed in September 2024, its personnel faced strong resistance from a section of residents. The agency also had to contend with several legal challenges and cases during the restoration process, the Commissioner said.

Despite this, HYDRAA continued with the rejuvenation work and the once-polluted and garbage-filled site has now been transformed into a large freshwater lake and a public recreational space, he added.

The lake has already begun attracting thousands of people, particularly women and children, who are using the surroundings for walking and other recreational activities.

Located in a mixed neighbourhood comprising affluent residential areas, middle-class colonies, and bastis, the rejuvenated lake is expected to provide much-needed open space and improve the local environment.

Ranganath said the restoration of Sunnam Cheruvu would remain one of HYDRAA’s landmark achievements. The project, he said, demonstrated how encroached and polluted water bodies could be transformed into valuable public assets.