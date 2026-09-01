HYDRAA Chief Ranganath challenges HC order seeking his removal

The senior officer has approached the appellate bench, challenging the single-judge order.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
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Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Chief AV Ranganath, on Tuesday, September 1, challenged the Telangana High Court’s order seeking his removal from the post.

In July, the High Court directed the Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju to relieve the senior officer from his duties with immediate effect over repeatedly violating court orders. A single judge had flagged 63 contempt cases against the HYDRAA Chief over a year and a half.

The senior officer had apologised, but the tension does not seem to simmer down.

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Ranganath has now approached the appellate bench, challenging the single-judge order.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

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