Hyderabad: CM inaugurates Moosarambagh-Amberpet bridge

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to get improved road connectivity with the inauguration of the Moosarambagh High-Level Bridge on Monday, August 31.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the 400-metre-wide bridge built over the Musi River for Rs 52 crore.

The new bridge is expected to strengthen connectivity between Amberpet and Moosarambagh. It is also likely to reduce travel time and help ease traffic movement in the area.

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Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Moosarambagh High-Level Bridge over the Musi River on August 31. The 400-metre bridge was built at a cost of Rs 52 crore. pic.twitter.com/oeoJ5j65FB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 31, 2026

Moosarambagh bridge to improve connectivity

The 400-metre bridge is being seen as an important step towards improving connectivity in Hyderabad. Once opened, it will provide a smoother route between Amberpet and Moosarambagh.

The bridge crosses the Musi and is expected to contribute to better traffic flow in the surrounding areas.

Nalgonda flyover main structure completed

Meanwhile, the main structure of the Nalgonda flyover has also been completed.

Once opened for traffic, the flyover is expected to bring significant relief to commuters.

It will benefit traffic movement through Chanchalguda, Saidabad, Santosh Nagar, IS Sadan, Owaisi Hospital, Kanchan Bagh, Champapet and Sagar Road.

The completion of the Moosarambagh bridge and the Nalgonda flyover is expected to support smoother traffic movement and improve connectivity in Hyderabad.