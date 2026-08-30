Asaduddin Owaisi lists documents needed to reply to SIR notices

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, August 29, listed out the documents voters will need to respond to notices issued under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The notices are being served on two sets of voters in Hyderabad – 5,80,908 unmapped electors and 6,72,678 whose details have thrown up anomalies.

Respond to SIR notices, says Owaisi

In a video message, the AIMIM chief explained that electors who have received notices because of anomalies flagged while mapping their details with those of their parents or grandparents will need to submit supporting documents.

A name lands on the anomalies list for a range of reasons, most of them to do with age gaps that the system reads as improbable. These include a gap of less than nine months between siblings, an age gap of less than 15 years or more than 50 years between a parent and child, and a gap of less than 40 years between an elector and their grandparent.

Others stem from mismatches between the current electoral roll and the last SIR such as a different parent’s name in the two rolls, a different relative type recorded in each, being mapped to a father in the current roll but a husband in the previous SIR, a different father’s name across the two in the case of self or an incorrect age difference between the two rolls, again in the case of self.

In each of these cases, Owaisi said, electors must submit one of the documents listed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in response to the notice.

The ECI-approved documents include an identity card or pension payment order issued to a regular employee or pensioner of any central or state government body or PSU, and any identity card, certificate or document issued in India by a government body, local authority, bank, post office, LIC or PSU before July 1, 1987.

Also accepted are a birth certificate, passport, educational certificate, permanent residence certificate, forest rights certificate, caste certificate, the National Register of Citizens wherever it exists, a family register and a land or house allotment certificate.

He added that attending the hearing on the scheduled date and time is mandatory in order to submit these documents.

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No mapping category

Voters who did not furnish their 2002 SIR details in the enumeration form fall into a separate category, and what they must submit depends on their date of birth.

Those born before July 1, 1987, need to submit any one ECI-listed document of their own. Those born on or after July 1, 1987, and on or before December 2, 2004, need two documents from the list, one of their own and one belonging to either parent.

And those born after December 2, 2004, need three, one of their own and one from each parent.

Those who were born after December 2, 2004, need to submit three documents, one of themselves and one each of their parents, from the ECI-listed documents.