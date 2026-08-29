Hindutva groups allege religious conversion at Hyderabad firm

The group alleged that Hindu female employees at the ONQ India office in Madhapur were being pressured by colleagues to convert their religion and recite the Kalma.

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Hindutva groups allege religious conversion at Hyderabad firm
Hindutva groups allege religious conversion at Hyderabad firm.

Hyderabad: Members from some Hindutva groups recently barged into a corporate office in Madhapur, alleging that a female employee was being forced to convert to get a promotion.

Though it is not clear when the incident occurred, a video was posted on Narayanpet Bajrang Dal’s Instagram page on August 24. The caption to the reel says that Hindu female employees at the ONQ India office in Madhapur were allegedly pressured by colleagues to convert to Islam and recite the Kalma.

The video names Firoz from Human Resources and team leader Abdul as those trying to convert employees.

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“Leaders and activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Vahini reportedly brought the matter to the company’s attention. Subsequently, the company is said to have taken action against the two individuals,” the caption reads.

“No employee should face religious pressure, coercion, or harassment in the workplace. Companies should take immediate and impartial action in response to such allegations,” it adds.

In the video, a group is seen confronting the company staff and sitting on dharna in what seems to be the office parking lot.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Madhapur Station House Officer (SHO) K V Subba Rao said that no complaint has been filed by the female employee who was allegedly forced to convert, though the office administration filed a complaint against the people who illegally entered the office. An inquiry is underway.

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