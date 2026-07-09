Warangal couple suicide: Son claims neighbours forced conversion

Hyderabad: The 14-year-old son of the couple who died by suicide last week in Hyderabad has alleged that their neighbours had forced his parents to convert to Christianity, a charge the police say they have been unable to verify.

The couple, Ravikumar and Sirisha, originally from Warangal, had died by suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at the Ghatkesar Railway Station on July 2.

Claims surfaced on Thursday, July 9, that the Hindu couple was forced to convert, leading them to take the extreme step. The neighbours, identified as Venkat and Pramila, would allegedly pressure Ravkumar and Sirisha to convert to Christianity, their son said.

Also Read Couple ends life on railway track in Hyderabad’s Ghatkesar

Speaking to Siasat.com, Secunderabad Government Railway Police Inspector Sai Eshwar said the son had raised the allegations on Tuesday, July 7.

“He said the neighbours tried to force his parents to convert,” Eshwar said, adding that the son, currently residing in Warangal, said his parents strongly opposed the attempts.

However, the officer said the claims could not be confirmed at this stage as investigations are still ongoing. “Till now we couldn’t get any information,” said Eshwar.

Venkat and Pramila are both currently being questioned and have denied the allegations, the police said.

Probe finds couple invested Rs 20L in neighbours’ business

Earlier, the authorities said a probe had revealed that the neighbours convinced them to start a ready-mix concrete business offer, promising them a monthly income of Rs 20,000. Trusting them, Ravikumar has pledged his wife’s gold ornaments and gave Rs 20 lakh.

Also Read Hyderabad couple suicide: Probe links neighbours to Rs 20L investment

However, after three months, Venkat suddenly backed out and stopped sending money. As the interest on the pledged gold mounted, Ravikumar and Sirisha came under immense mental stress.

The neighbours admitted to asking Ravikumar to invest in the business.

Initially, a case under Section 194 (unnatural or suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was registered. The sections have been changed to Section 108 (abetment to suicide).