Couple ends life on railway track in Hyderabad’s Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: A couple from Warangal died by suicide near Ghatkesar Railway Station on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday evening, July 2.

The deceased were identified as Shireesha and Ravi Kumar, natives of Papayyapet village in Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal district. The couple had been residing in the Hayathnagar area.

The Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Speaking to Siasat.com, GRP officials said the matter is under investigation, and the circumstances leading to the deaths are yet to be ascertained.

Similar incident

In February 2022, another couple died by suicide on railway tracks near Bolarum railway station in Hyderabad.

The deceased were identified as Y. Kondaiah, 55, a clerk at an Army establishment, and his wife Bhoolakshmi, 50, both residents of Netajinagar in Kapra. The couple is survived by a daughter who works as a police constable in Rachakonda.

After the couple went missing from their home, their daughter lodged a missing persons complaint with the Kushaiguda police.

Family members told investigators that the couple had been facing financial difficulties and had slipped into depression, which they believed may have led to the deaths.

Their bodies were later shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.