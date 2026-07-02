Passengers detained at Hyderabad airport for carrying fake visas

Hyderabad: Twenty women passengers were detained by immigration authorities at Hyderabad airport on Thursday, July 2, after they were found carrying fake visas while attempting to travel to Muscat.

According to officials, the women had arrived at the airport to board an Oman Air flight bound for Muscat. During the routine immigration clearance, officials scrutinised their travel documents and found that all 20 passengers were carrying forged visas.

The women were immediately taken into custody by immigration officials and later handed over to the Airport Outpost Police for further investigation.

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Police are questioning the passengers to ascertain the source of the fake visas, identify those who arranged the documents, and determine whether a larger visa fraud or human trafficking network is involved.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.