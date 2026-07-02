Passengers detained at Hyderabad airport for carrying fake visas

During the routine immigration clearance, officials scrutinised their travel documents and found that all 20 passengers were carrying forged visas.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Hyderabad airport
Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Twenty women passengers were detained by immigration authorities at Hyderabad airport on Thursday, July 2, after they were found carrying fake visas while attempting to travel to Muscat.

According to officials, the women had arrived at the airport to board an Oman Air flight bound for Muscat. During the routine immigration clearance, officials scrutinised their travel documents and found that all 20 passengers were carrying forged visas.

The women were immediately taken into custody by immigration officials and later handed over to the Airport Outpost Police for further investigation.

Subhan Bakery

Police are questioning the passengers to ascertain the source of the fake visas, identify those who arranged the documents, and determine whether a larger visa fraud or human trafficking network is involved.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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