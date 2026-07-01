Telangana BJP leader Madhavi Latha wins gold medal in shooting

Hyderabad: Showcasing her sporting prowess, Telangana BJP leader and social activist Madhavi Latha has secured a gold medal at the 12th Telangana State Shooting Championship.

Demonstrating sharp focus and precision, the firebrand leader excelled in the 25m Pistol (Masters Women) event held at the SATS Shooting Range in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. She emerged victorious with a commanding score of 245/300.

Sharing the inspiration behind her foray into competitive shooting, Latha recalled her early experiences as an NCC cadet.

“During the Republic Day training sessions in my childhood, we were introduced to rifle practice. That was when I discovered my affinity for the sport,” said Latha, who unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

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She emphasised that her return to the shooting range was driven by a belief that public representatives should lead by example.

“A politician must be adventurous and sporty, serving as an inspiration for the people. I questioned why age should be a barrier. Once you are mentally prepared, you can accomplish anything,” Latha remarked, while also attributing her success to the guidance of her coach, Prasanna.

Despite battling a ligament tear in her right shoulder, Latha is already intensifying her training regimen for upcoming challenges. She is currently focused on preparing for the pre-national championships scheduled in two months.

“I am currently at the gym preparing for the pre-nationals despite my shoulder injury. I want to demonstrate that determination can overcome any obstacle,” she added.

She said that the gold medal was not just her achievement. “It belongs to everyone who believed in me, encouraged me, prayed for me, and celebrated every step of my journey. To every woman chasing a dream, never let anyone define your limits. Believe in yourself, work hard, and keep aiming higher,” she said in a social media post.

Latha also shared visuals of her visit to Upras Vyayam Shala. She said generations were nurtured here with discipline, strength and dedication since 1975.

“My sincere appreciation to the founders, gurus, trainers and every young athlete who are preserving our rich Akhada tradition with commitment and pride. Such institutions build not just physical strength, but character, values and patriotism. The strength of our youth is the strength of Bharat,” she said.