Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday for Milad un Nabi

Hyderabad: Schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe a holiday in view of Milad un Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2026, the Milad un Nabi holiday has been listed under ‘General Holidays.’

Milad un Nabi holiday for schools in Hyderabad

The educational institutions in Hyderabad are going to observe the holiday on Wednesday, August 26. As it is declared a ‘General Holiday’, apart from schools, other establishments, including government offices, will remain closed.

It may be noted that Milad un Nabi is celebrated on the 12th of Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

The schools and other educational establishments are going to observe two more holidays in the current month. They are on August 21 and 28 on account of Varalakshmi Vratham and Sravana Purnima and Rakhi Purnima, respectively. However, both of them are listed as optional holidays.

Also Read Hyderabad prepares for Milad-un-Nabi with citywide programmes

Preparation for the festival

Hyderabad is witnessing preparations for Milad-un-Nabi, with religious events and community welfare activities planned at several locations.

A blood donation drive was conducted in Vijayanagar Colony on Sunday, August 16. More such welfare initiatives are scheduled in the coming days, including a programme at Asafia Library in Afzalgunj.

Mosques and auditoriums across the city are also expected to host religious gatherings ahead of the occasion.

The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee is making arrangements for the main Milad procession, which is scheduled to be held on August 26.

In view of the importance of the festival, the Telangana government has declared a ‘General Holiday’ on August 26, when schools, educational institutions and government offices will remain closed.