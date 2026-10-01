Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 runner-up name, not Farrhana Bhatt?

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is all set to pull its curtains this weekend, with the grand finale episodes scheduled to air on October 3 and 4. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show is heading towards its much-awaited finale, with the winner set to be announced on Sunday.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 runner-up

While Avinash Mishra is reportedly the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, with several insiders claiming that he has lifted the trophy, there is still some confusion around who finished as the first runner-up.

Rithvik Dhanjani or Farrhana Bhatt?

Earlier, there were reports and buzz suggesting that Farrhana Bhatt had secured the first runner-up position. However, the latest buzz now claims that it is Rithvik Dhanjani who has finished in second place.

According to some insiders, Farrhana may not even be among the top three finalists. The reported top three are said to be Avinash Mishra, Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani, with Rithvik allegedly ending his journey as the runner-up.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the final rankings yet.

With the finale just around the corner, fans will have to wait until the October 3 and 4 episodes to know who actually makes it to the top three and who walks away with the coveted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy.