Hyderabad: The first weekend of October is bringing a packed slate of entertainment for OTT viewers, with Netflix and JioHotstar lined up with movies, web series, documentaries and returning favourites. From the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I to East of Eden and the second season of Blue Box, there is plenty to explore across genres.

For Indian audiences, JioHotstar also has Malayalam and Hindi titles in its lineup, including Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Bombay Stories and Main Ladega. Meanwhile, Netflix has several international and Indian titles arriving across languages.

Here is the complete list of Netflix and JioHotstar releases arriving between September 29 and October 4.

Netflix

September 29

LEGO One Piece – English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

September 30

The Arena

The Widower: ’Til Death Do Us Part

October 1

East of Eden – English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke – Arabic, English

Papa Zola: The Movie – Malaysian

Romanchakam – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Ohh My Dog – Hindi

October 2

LOVE – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Doing Life – English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Schumacher ’94: The Birth of a Legend – German, English

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life – English

October 4

Blue Box: Season 2 – Japanese, English

Death of a Unicorn – English

The Woman in the Yard – English

Irreplaceable – Chinese

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I – Japanese, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

JioHotstar

October 2

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Bombay Stories – Hindi

Main Ladega – Hindi

October 3