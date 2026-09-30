Hyderabad: The first weekend of October is bringing a packed slate of entertainment for OTT viewers, with Netflix and JioHotstar lined up with movies, web series, documentaries and returning favourites. From the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I to East of Eden and the second season of Blue Box, there is plenty to explore across genres.
For Indian audiences, JioHotstar also has Malayalam and Hindi titles in its lineup, including Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Bombay Stories and Main Ladega. Meanwhile, Netflix has several international and Indian titles arriving across languages.
Here is the complete list of Netflix and JioHotstar releases arriving between September 29 and October 4.
Netflix
September 29
- LEGO One Piece – English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
September 30
- The Arena
- The Widower: ’Til Death Do Us Part
October 1
- East of Eden – English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
- Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke – Arabic, English
- Papa Zola: The Movie – Malaysian
- Romanchakam – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
- Ohh My Dog – Hindi
October 2
- LOVE – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
- Doing Life – English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
- Schumacher ’94: The Birth of a Legend – German, English
- Tyler Perry’s Doing Life – English
October 4
- Blue Box: Season 2 – Japanese, English
- Death of a Unicorn – English
- The Woman in the Yard – English
- Irreplaceable – Chinese
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I – Japanese, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
JioHotstar
October 2
- Bethlehem Kudumba Unit – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
- Bombay Stories – Hindi
- Main Ladega – Hindi
October 3
- WAR – English