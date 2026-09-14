Mumbai: The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already creating a buzz online, even before the episode airs. The Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show shot its grand finale on September 13, and glimpses from the sets have now surfaced on social media, fuelling fresh speculation about the winner.

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the finalists, reports and leaked updates from the finale suggest that Farrhana Bhatt and Avinash Mishra are the top 2 contestants this season.

Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

According to sources claiming to have been present during the finale shoot, Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, defeating Farrhana Bhatt in the final showdown.

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It is also being said that Avinash took home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy, Rs 20 lakh prize money and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Farrhana Bhatt is reportedly the runner-up. She has been among the strongest performers on the show and has managed to grab attention with her determination throughout the season.

Rohit Shetty reacts to winner speculation

Amid the growing buzz, host Rohit Shetty was recently asked about the ongoing speculation surrounding the winner.

As he arrived for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale shoot, paparazzi questioned him about the reports suggesting that Farrhana had won the season. However, Rohit refused to reveal any details and simply said, “Even I don’t know who the winner is.”

Both Farrhana and Avinash have emerged as tough competitors this season. The duo have consistently impressed with their performances and have earned praise for their determination during challenging stunts.

With the finale already shot, fans will now have to wait for the official telecast to know whether the leaked reports about Avinash Mishra lifting the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy are indeed true.

What do you think about the winner? Was he a deserving contestant? Comment below.