Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 spoiler: Who are the top 3 finalists?

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the season recently filmed its much-awaited Ticket To Finale task, and fresh updates from the sets have left fans excited

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 host Rohit Shetty
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

Mumbai: The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is progressing rapidly in Cape Town, South Africa, with the adventure reality show now entering its final phase. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the season recently filmed its much-awaited Ticket To Finale task, and fresh updates from the sets have left fans excited.

According to leaked information, the show’s top three finalists have now been decided.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 top 3

Insiders suggest that Avinash Mishra became the first contestant to secure a place in the Top 3, followed by fan-favourite Farrhana Bhatt. Joining them in the final round is Rithvik Dhanjani.

Subhan Bakery

If the reports are accurate, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra and Rithvik Dhanjani will compete in the grand finale stunt for the coveted trophy.

Sources further claim that the winner announcement shoot is yet to take place. As per the format, the makers will first reveal the contestant who finished in third place, followed by the final winner announcement between the remaining top 2 finalists.

Meanwhile, the reported top 5 contestants this season were Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Ruhaanika Dhawan. While Karan is said to have finished in fourth place, Ruhaanika’s journey reportedly ended at fifth.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere on July 26 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, although an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button