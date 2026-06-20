Mumbai: The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is progressing rapidly in Cape Town, South Africa, with the adventure reality show now entering its final phase. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the season recently filmed its much-awaited Ticket To Finale task, and fresh updates from the sets have left fans excited.

According to leaked information, the show’s top three finalists have now been decided.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 top 3

Insiders suggest that Avinash Mishra became the first contestant to secure a place in the Top 3, followed by fan-favourite Farrhana Bhatt. Joining them in the final round is Rithvik Dhanjani.

Also Read Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Top 5 finalists list goes viral

If the reports are accurate, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra and Rithvik Dhanjani will compete in the grand finale stunt for the coveted trophy.

Sources further claim that the winner announcement shoot is yet to take place. As per the format, the makers will first reveal the contestant who finished in third place, followed by the final winner announcement between the remaining top 2 finalists.

Meanwhile, the reported top 5 contestants this season were Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Ruhaanika Dhawan. While Karan is said to have finished in fourth place, Ruhaanika’s journey reportedly ended at fifth.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere on July 26 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, although an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.