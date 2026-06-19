Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently one of the most anticipated reality shows among Indian television audiences. The adventure-based reality series is presently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and according to the latest updates from insiders, the shoot has entered its final phase and is expected to wrap up soon.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gets its finalists?

If the latest buzz is to be believed, the much-awaited Ticket to Finale tasks have already been completed, and the makers have reportedly found the top five finalists of the 2026 season.

According to insider updates, Avinash Mishra has emerged as the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The reported top five finalists who have successfully survived the challenging stunts and secured their spots in the finale are:

Avinash Mishra

Karan Wahi

Farrhana Bhatt

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Rithvik Dhanjani

However, it is important to note that these names are based on leaked information circulating online. The official finalists will only be confirmed once the episodes begin airing on television.

Fans eagerly waiting for the show’s return may have to wait a little longer. Contrary to expectations of an early July launch, industry insiders suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is likely to premiere on July 25 at 9:30 PM.

An official announcement from the channel and makers is still awaited.

Reports further claim that the grand finale could take place on either September 20 or September 27, depending on the final production schedule.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

This season features an impressive lineup of popular television personalities and entertainers. The reported contestant list includes: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Also Read Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Know expected premiere and finale date

With several fan-favourite celebrities in the mix, the upcoming season is expected to deliver plenty of action, drama and entertainment.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.