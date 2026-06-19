Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Top 5 finalists list goes viral

With several fan-favourite celebrities in the mix, the upcoming season is expected to deliver plenty of action, drama and entertainment

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 host Rohit Shetty and contestants Ruhaanika, Farrhana (Instagram)

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently one of the most anticipated reality shows among Indian television audiences. The adventure-based reality series is presently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and according to the latest updates from insiders, the shoot has entered its final phase and is expected to wrap up soon.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gets its finalists?

If the latest buzz is to be believed, the much-awaited Ticket to Finale tasks have already been completed, and the makers have reportedly found the top five finalists of the 2026 season.

According to insider updates, Avinash Mishra has emerged as the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The reported top five finalists who have successfully survived the challenging stunts and secured their spots in the finale are:

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  • Avinash Mishra
  • Karan Wahi
  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Ruhaanika Dhawan
  • Rithvik Dhanjani
List of top 5 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 announced by KKK Official.

However, it is important to note that these names are based on leaked information circulating online. The official finalists will only be confirmed once the episodes begin airing on television.

Premiere date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Fans eagerly waiting for the show’s return may have to wait a little longer. Contrary to expectations of an early July launch, industry insiders suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is likely to premiere on July 25 at 9:30 PM.

An official announcement from the channel and makers is still awaited.

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Reports further claim that the grand finale could take place on either September 20 or September 27, depending on the final production schedule.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

This season features an impressive lineup of popular television personalities and entertainers. The reported contestant list includes: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor and Vishal Aditya Singh.

With several fan-favourite celebrities in the mix, the upcoming season is expected to deliver plenty of action, drama and entertainment.

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Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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