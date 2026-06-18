Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 continues to create buzz even before its premiere, with fresh updates emerging from the sets in Cape Town, South Africa. As the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show‘s shoot progresses at a rapid pace, reports suggest that the much-awaited Ticket To Finale tasks have now been completed.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Ticket To Finale winners

According to the latest buzz, Avinash Mishra, Karan Wahi and Farrhana Bhat have emerged as the winners of the Ticket To Finale tasks, securing their spots in the finale race. While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, the update has already generated excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that popular contestants Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have been eliminated from the competition and failed to make it to the finale stage.

Also Read Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Know expected premiere and finale date

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere on July 25 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, though the makers are yet to officially announce the launch date.