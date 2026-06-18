Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 spoiler: 3 winners of Ticket to Finale

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere on July 25 on Colors TV and JioHotstar

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Young woman standing outdoors with mountains and blue sky in background.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Farrhana Bhatt (Instagram)

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 continues to create buzz even before its premiere, with fresh updates emerging from the sets in Cape Town, South Africa. As the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show‘s shoot progresses at a rapid pace, reports suggest that the much-awaited Ticket To Finale tasks have now been completed.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Ticket To Finale winners

According to the latest buzz, Avinash Mishra, Karan Wahi and Farrhana Bhat have emerged as the winners of the Ticket To Finale tasks, securing their spots in the finale race. While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, the update has already generated excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that popular contestants Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have been eliminated from the competition and failed to make it to the finale stage.

Subhan Bakery

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere on July 25 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, though the makers are yet to officially announce the launch date.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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