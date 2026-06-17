Mumbai: The adventurous stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, with host Rohit Shetty and all the confirmed celebrity contestants. Ever since the makers kicked off the new season and released exciting promos, fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the show will premiere on Colors TV.

Now, an interesting update about the premiere date has surfaced, and it is sure to excite fans.

As expected, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is unlikely to arrive in early July. According to industry insiders, the new season is expected to go on air from July 25 at 9:30 PM. However, an official confirmation from the channel or makers is still awaited.

Reports also suggest that the grand finale is tentatively scheduled for September 20 or September 27, depending on the final production schedule.

🚨 Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is set to go on air from 25 July at 9:30 PM.



The Grand Finale is scheduled for 27 September. — KKK Official Updates (@kkk15official) June 16, 2026

2026 season contestants

This season features a star-studded lineup of contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Isha Malviya, Hina Khan, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Karan Wahi, Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, and Ruhaanika Dhawan. The contestants are currently performing challenging stunts in Cape Town under Rohit Shetty’s guidance.

Also Read Gaurav Khan exits Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, say latest rumours

With an exciting cast and high-octane challenges, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already generating massive buzz among viewers.

Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Let us know in the comments below.