Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Know expected premiere and finale date

Ever since the makers kicked off the new season and released exciting promos, fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the show will premiere on Colors TV

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Man with sunglasses flying in a small aircraft during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

Mumbai: The adventurous stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, with host Rohit Shetty and all the confirmed celebrity contestants. Ever since the makers kicked off the new season and released exciting promos, fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the show will premiere on Colors TV.

Now, an interesting update about the premiere date has surfaced, and it is sure to excite fans.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiere date

As expected, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is unlikely to arrive in early July. According to industry insiders, the new season is expected to go on air from July 25 at 9:30 PM. However, an official confirmation from the channel or makers is still awaited.

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Reports also suggest that the grand finale is tentatively scheduled for September 20 or September 27, depending on the final production schedule.

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This season features a star-studded lineup of contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Isha Malviya, Hina Khan, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Karan Wahi, Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, and Ruhaanika Dhawan. The contestants are currently performing challenging stunts in Cape Town under Rohit Shetty’s guidance.

With an exciting cast and high-octane challenges, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already generating massive buzz among viewers.

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Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Let us know in the comments below.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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