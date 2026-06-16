Gaurav Khan exits Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, say latest rumours

Mumbai: India’s favourite adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is just a few weeks away from its premiere. While the makers are yet to announce an official launch date, reports suggest that Rohit Shetty-hosted KKK 15 is likely to begin airing in the first week of July.

The team is currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, along with all the confirmed celebrity contestants. Interestingly, several updates regarding the tasks and eliminations have already started surfacing online, and the latest buzz is about Gaurav Khanna. Yes, you read that right!

Gaurav Khanna eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Speculation is rife that Gaurav Khanna’s journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has come to an end after he allegedly failed to complete a task, leading to his elimination from the show. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers, insiders close to the reality series claim that the actor is indeed out of the competition and has reportedly not been spotted on the sets for the past few shooting days.

However, viewers will have to wait until the show begins airing to know whether these reports turn out to be true, as eviction updates are officially revealed only through the televised episodes.

Apart from Gaurav, contestants such as Orry, Avika Gor and Shagun Sharma are also rumoured to have been eliminated from the show. Meanwhile, Vishal Aditya Singh is said to have exited the competition after reportedly sustaining an injury.

If the latest reports and insider information are anything to go by, Gaurav Khanna’s reported elimination is sure to leave his fans disappointed. But until an official confirmation arrives, it’s best to take these updates with a pinch of salt. What are your thoughts on Gaurav’s rumoured exit? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.