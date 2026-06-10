This male contestant exits KKK 15, returns to India; photo viral

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 continues to keep fans hooked even before its premiere, with several updates from the sets making headlines. While reports of Avika Gor and Orry’s eliminations have already created a buzz online, rumours surrounding Vishal Aditya Singh’s exit from the show have now grabbed attention.

Speculation about Vishal’s elimination began after pictures of the actor attending the success party of Abhishek Kumar’s show Ishq Dum Aur Idli Rasam in Mumbai surfaced on social media. Since Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, many assumed that Vishal had been eliminated from the competition.

Vishal Aditya Singh eliminated from KKK 15?

According to Bollywood Bubble, Vishal Aditya Singh has reportedly returned to India due to a shoulder injury sustained while performing a stunt on the show. Contrary to the elimination rumours, his exit is believed to be for medical reasons.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Vishal has exited the show permanently or if he will rejoin the competition after recovering.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin and others. The reality show is expected to premiere in July 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.