Mumbai: The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa, with host Rohit Shetty and 13 celebrity contestants taking on thrilling challenges. With the tagline Dar Ka Naya Daur, the upcoming season has already created a lot of buzz among fans.

As the shoot progresses, interesting updates from the sets have started surfacing online. According to source, four weeks of shooting have already been completed, which reportedly covers around eight episodes.

Sources claim that two contestants have already been eliminated from the competition. While the first week shoot saw no elimination, social media personality Orry is said to have been eliminated during the second week. The third week again reportedly had no elimination.

Now, fresh reports suggest that the first female contestant has exited the show, and it is none other than Avika Gor.

Yes, according to the latest shoot updates, Avika’s journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has reportedly come to an end after four weeks. However, viewers will get to see her elimination only when the show begins airing.

Meanwhile, there is also buzz that Orry could return to the show as a wildcard contestant. Reports suggest he is still in Cape Town despite his reported elimination.

The contestants who are reportedly still in the race include Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Harsh Gujral, Farrhana Bhat, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar on July 25, though an official announcement is still awaited.