No cabs to Hyderabad Airport: TGPWU announces boycott

TGPWU has sought an increase in the free airport drop-off time from eight minutes to 10–15 minutes and withdrawal of Rs 500 penalties imposed on drivers.

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Hyderabad: Starting from Thursday, September 10, cabs will boycott trips to the Hyderabad Airport, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) announced.

The decision follows repeated representations by the association and Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF) regarding airport fares and working conditions.

On August 31, TGPWU and TADF representatives met the management of Uber, Ola and Rapido, presided over by the Ranga Reddy Zone Joint Commissioner of Labour. The senior officer urged the cab aggregators to implement the fares prescribed under GO 46 (Government Order 46).

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“The advice was not taken into consideration,” said TGPWU founder president Shaik Salauddin.

Other demands

In addition, TGPWU has sought an increase in the free airport drop-off time from eight minutes to 10–15 minutes, withdrawal of Rs 500 penalties imposed on drivers and fair and transparent airport fares.

It has demanded action against unauthorised and illegal cab operations at Hyderabad Airport and treating Ola, Rapido and Uber drivers equally.

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“This is not a demand for special treatment. It is a demand for fairness, dignity, lawful fares and equal treatment for app-based drivers,” Salauddin added.

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