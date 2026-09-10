Revanth Reddy joins 1980s photo craze: ‘Trend mein chalre anna’

Hyderabad: Looks like the 1980s era is back and this time even politicians are not staying away from the nostalgia! Social media is going crazy over the latest AI photo trend, with people transforming themselves into their 80s versions complete with curly hair, loose trousers, vintage bikes, cars and old-school Bollywood vibes.

The latest politician to hop on the trend is none other than Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Revanth Reddy shared an AI-generated image of himself created using ChatGPT. The picture gives a strong 1980s retro-film vibe, with the Chief Minister dressed in a brown blazer, cream shirt with a wide collar and high-waisted brown trousers.

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Also Read 1980s photo prompt ChatGPT trends on Instagram: How to try it

He is seen casually leaning against a classic Yamaha RX100 motorcycle, while the background features old posters, bicycles, plants and retro signboards. The warm tones, grainy texture and vintage setting make the image look straight out of an old film.

His caption simply read, “Joining 80’s trend…”

The post quickly caught attention on social media, with users flooding the comments with reactions. One commented, “Prajapalana movie hero sir akkada,” while another wrote, “Trend mein chalre anna.” Many others were curious to know what prompt was used to create the striking image.

However, not everyone was impressed.

Some users criticised the chief minister for joining a social media trend and said he should focus on fulfilling his duties and promises first.

Revanth Reddy’s post comes amid political tensions

The retro post comes at a time when tensions between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS have been high during the ongoing Telangana Assembly monsoon session 2026. BRS leaders including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were recently detained during a protest outside the Assembly, while several BRS MLAs have since faced suspension amid repeated disruptions and political clashes.

Politicians join 1980s AI trend

Coming back to the trend, Revanth Reddy is not the only politician getting a retro makeover. Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with several other political figures, have also joined the viral 1980s AI photo trend.