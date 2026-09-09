YouTuber denies UK visa fraud role, summoned again on Sept 16

Hyderabad: Telugu YouTuber Rama Nandana, detained for her alleged role in the UK visa fraud case, told the Ibrahimpatnam Police she is not involved in the London-based Destiny Consultancy operations.

In a four-hour interrogation on Wednesday, September 9, she said that her accountant husband, Jagarlamudi Madhukar, handles the consultancy.

Police said that Nandana did not provide satisfactory answers during the interrogation and have issued another notice directing her to appear for questioning on September 16.

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Nandana, who runs a YouTube channel ‘Nandu’s World,’ was detained at the Hyderabad Airport on September 7, following a complaint filed by Mamillapalli Sivakranthi Kumar, accusing her of cheating and fraud.

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Sivakranthi Kumar, who currently lives in London, alleged that the YouTuber collected Rs 15 lakh by promising assistance with the UK visa extension, employment, and a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

A case was registered at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station against Rama Nandana, her husband and his father, Mohan Rao.