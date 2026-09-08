Will YouTuber detained in Hyderabad enter Bigg Boss Telugu 10?

Latest reports suggest that she could make a wild-card entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 10, with social media buzzing that she had travelled to Hyderabad to participate in the reality show

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YouTuber Nandu's entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 on cards
YouTuber Nandu's entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 on cards (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber Rama Nandana better known as Nandu from ‘Nandu’s World’, who was detained by immigration officials at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday, is now making headlines for another reason.

Latest reports suggest that she could make a wild-card entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 10, with social media buzzing that she had travelled to Hyderabad to participate in the reality show.

Nandu to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 10?

Nandu’s name had been doing the rounds as a possible wild-card contestant even before the show began. However, the makers have not officially confirmed whether she has been approached for the show or finalised as a contestant. It is also unclear whether her visit to Hyderabad was actually connected to Bigg Boss or was for personal and legal reasons.

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According to reports, Nandu was detained after immigration officials identified her against a Look Out Circular issued by the Andhra Pradesh Police. The Ibrahimpatnam police had reportedly registered a cheating case against Nandu and her associate Madhukar over allegations of cheating an applicant. She is also reportedly facing other cheating allegations, which she has denied.

The development has now added a twist to the wild-card speculation. While reports claim that Nandu could enter the Bigg Boss house after resolving the legal hurdles, there is currently no official word from the show’s makers on her participation.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants entering the house. The season is hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna and features a mix of television and film personalities, along with contestants from the Agnipariksha process.

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As the season progresses, viewers are now waiting to see whether Nandu will actually make a wild-card entry or whether the viral reports will remain just speculation.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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