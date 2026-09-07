US visa woes drive Hyderabad students to new study destinations

Hyderabad: Many Hyderabad students are reconsidering their plan to study in the United States due to the uncertainty surrounding US travel restrictions, visa appointments, and processing delays.

They are now exploring other countries in Europe and southern Pacific Ocean countries.

US visa curbs push Hyderabad students to other countries

Among the alternate destinations for studying abroad, Germany, France, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Finland and Ireland are at the top of the list for the students.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, one of the Hyderabad students, Mohammed Ibrahim Akram Khan, who resides near 7 Tombs and is studying in the final year of Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), said that although he had planned to study in the US, visa uncertainty had made him reconsider his plans.

Another student, Shirin, said that although the US is her first choice, due to travel restrictions and visa-related uncertainty, the planning is becoming difficult. She is now considering Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Syed Fawaz said visa delays could affect an entire study plan even after receiving admission from a US university. He is now looking at Germany and Finland as alternatives.

Sana, a final-year graduation student, said that many in Hyderabad are showing interest in France, Germany and Ireland instead of the US due to visa issues.

Syed Ahmed, who is seeking admission in graduation, said the US remains attractive but students also need to consider practical issues such as travel restrictions, visa appointment availability and processing delays.

Decline in US international student enrolment predicted

A preliminary analysis by “NAFSA: Association of International Educators and JB International” has projected a decline in international student enrollment at US colleges and universities for Fall 2026.

The analysis estimates that the US could have 111,000 fewer international students in Fall 2026. This could result in up to USD 3.4 billion in lost economic contributions and nearly 40,000 fewer jobs.

According to the analysis, graduate-level enrollment declines are expected to be the main driver of the economic losses particularly at institutions with large international student populations.

The projected job impact represents roughly a 9 percent reduction from the Fall 2025 baseline.

Recent data from the Association of American Universities Data Exchange showed that international applications to US doctoral programmes for Fall 2026 declined by 21 percent.

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Data from the Common App also showed a 9 percent decline in international submissions for the 2026-27 cycle. Submissions from India fell by 14 percent, while Ghana recorded a 34 percent decline and Nigeria a 17 percent decline.

Visa restrictions add to uncertainty

The visa restrictions are further affecting the international students planning to travel to the US.

A December 16, 2025 executive order introduced restrictions covering 39 countries. There are no exceptions for F student or J exchange visitor applicants.

Iran and Nigeria are among the countries covered by the restrictions and are also major sources of international students for US institutions.

The US State Department also announced priority visa processing for FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders travelling to the country. The tournament’s final was held on July 19, during the traditional May-to-August peak period for student and exchange visitor visas.

There have also been reports of limited or delayed appointments for international students at US consulates in India, China and across Europe.

With visa appointments and processing becoming an important part of students’ study-abroad decisions, some Hyderabad students are now keeping multiple countries in their plans instead of relying only on the US.