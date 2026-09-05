Uncle fulfils niece’s falcon wish as Rs 3 cr bid stuns Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Videos circulating online have drawn attention to a heart-warming moment at an Abu Dhabi falcon auction, where a young girl’s wish to own a rare bird was fulfilled by her maternal uncle.

The young falcon enthusiast, identified as Shaikha Al Mansoori, was seen with her uncle at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, where a rare pure-white falcon sold for Dirham 1.5 million, or approximately Rs 3.85 crore on August 30.

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In the widely shared footage, Shaikha speaks about her participation in the exhibition and her interest in birds. When asked who taught her about them, she replies: “My uncle,” while the man accompanying her also confirms that he is her uncle.

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The clips have sparked interest online, with users praising the bond between the uncle and his niece and sharing claims that he fulfilled her wish for a rare falcon.

The attention comes amid a record-breaking sale during the fifth round of falcon auctions at ADIHEX, where an Ultra White Pure Gyr Garmousha falcon chick fetched Dh1.5 million.

The bird, owned by the Mark Moglich Falcon Farm in the United States, attracted strong interest because of its rare pure-white plumage and distinctive physical characteristics. It weighs 1kg and measures around 16.5 inches in both length and width.

The record bid made it the most expensive falcon sold at the current edition of the exhibition.

This year’s ADIHEX features 55 leading local and international falcon breeding and care farms. The exhibition is being held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and runs until September 6.