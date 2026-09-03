Samay Raina’s rumoured girlfriend photos go viral, who’s she?

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is back in the news, but this time, it is not for a statement, controversy or another episode of India’s Got Latent. The comedian is once again making headlines for his personal life after Filmfare, in its latest report, revealed details about his recent sighting with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Medha Shankr.

Samay Raina, Medha Shankr dating rumours back

Samay Raina and 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr have once again set the gossip mills churning after reportedly being spotted together at Mumbai airport on September 2, 2026. The duo, who have been the subject of dating speculation for several months, were reportedly seen arriving at the terminal together, reigniting rumours about their alleged relationship.

According to the Filmfare report, an eyewitness claimed that the two appeared relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company during their journey. Their reportedly cosy interaction has once again left fans wondering whether there is more to their equation than friendship.

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However, neither Samay nor Medha has publicly confirmed their relationship status so far.

Who is Medha Shankr?

Medha Shankr is best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Shraddha Joshi in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, where she starred opposite Vikrant Massey.

The actress, model and trained Hindustani classical singer began her acting journey with the British television series Beecham House in 2019. She later appeared in projects including Shaadisthan and Dil Bekaraar before gaining widespread recognition with 12th Fail.

Her performance in the film won her the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut and established her as one of the promising new faces in Hindi cinema. She also lent her own singing voice to the film.

Check out Medha Shankr’s photos below.

This is not the first time Samay and Medha have caught attention for their public interactions. Fans have previously noticed their appearances together at events and interactions on social media, which sparked dating rumours earlier this year.

Samay has continued to build a strong following as a stand-up comedian, content creator and host, with India’s Got Latent becoming one of his most talked-about projects.

Medha, meanwhile, has continued to enjoy popularity following the success of 12th Fail and her portrayal of Shraddha Joshi.