Charminar Police act on Milad-un-Nabi stunt riders, DJ operators

Hyderabad: Police in the Charminar zone have identified 57 youths who violated law and order norms during last week’s Milad-un-Nabi procession in the Old City and held a counselling session with them, officials said on Monday, August 31.

The youths were identified through drone footage and closed circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance, which captured dangerous bike stunts, the use of modified high-decibel silencers, unauthorised DJ setups and misbehaviour with officers on duty, the police said.

It isn’t clear if any cases have been registered against the 57 people.

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The violations occurred despite advance guidelines issued by religious leaders, the Central Milad Committee and the police.

Counselling session held

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kiran Khare, along with the Additional DCP, Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) and Station House Officers (SHO) of the Charminar zone, held the counselling session with the identified youths on Monday.

“Police stand with every citizen celebrating every festival, Hindu or Muslim, peacefully and within the law. Every person must therefore act responsibly. But no one gets a pass to break the law in the name of religious freedom,” Khare said.

He also appealed to parents to keep track of the company their children keep, their social media use and their habits, cautioning them against allowing their children to drift towards drugs.

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Ban was announced in advance

The action follows a public commitment by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who said on the day of the procession that violators would face action once the festivities concluded.

Speaking to reporters at Charminar on August 26, he said police had noted violations including rash and negligent driving, dangerous bike stunts and noise pollution from tampered silencers, and that teams were collecting details and verifying visuals captured on surveillance cameras.

Police had announced a complete ban on DJs and bike rallies well before the procession. At a meeting with the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills on August 22, Sajjanar said minors driving vehicles, triple-riding and rash driving with modified silencers would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The committee had assured full compliance.

Violations of this nature attract action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Hyderabad City Police Act and the Noise Pollution Act. Fitting modified silencers is separately punishable under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act with a fine of up to Rs 10,000 and imprisonment of up to six months where the noise exceeds 80 decibels.

Procession itself passed off peacefully

The main Markazi Milad Juloos was taken out on August 26 after Zuhr prayers at the historic Makkah Masjid, moving through Gulzar Houz, Madina Building, Salar Jung Museum, Darul Shifa, Purani Haveli, Kotla Alijah and Bibi Bazaar before concluding near Volta Hotel. Nearly 2,000 police personnel were deployed along the route, with the procession monitored through drones and the city’s surveillance camera network.

Sajjanar had felicitated Muslim religious heads as the procession reached Charminar and thanked them for conducting it peacefully.