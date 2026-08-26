Hyderabad: Milad procession violators will face action, says CP

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said on Wednesday, August 26, that strict action would be initiated against those involved in violations during the Milad-un-Nabi processions taken out across the city.

Speaking to media persons at Charminar, where he, along with senior police officials, welcomed the procession, Sajjanar said the police had taken note of violations such as rash and negligent driving, dangerous bike stunts, and sound pollution caused by tampering with vehicle silencers.

“After the Milad-un-Nabi festivities are completed, we will initiate action against the violators as per law, probably from tomorrow (Thursday),” the Commissioner said.

He said police teams were closely monitoring the processions and collecting details of those involved in violations. Action would be taken after verifying the evidence, including visuals captured through surveillance cameras and other sources, he said.

The Commissioner said that around 2,000 police personnel from various wings, including She Teams, Task Force, Central Crime Station and local police, along with support from the Rapid Action Force, were deployed for security arrangements. The deployment was aimed at ensuring peaceful celebrations, preventing theft, and maintaining law and order.

Traffic police teams were deployed at important junctions to regulate vehicular movement and ensure smooth flow of traffic during the processions.

Police officials said that while the majority of participants followed guidelines and maintained peace, strict legal action would be taken against those violating traffic rules or endangering public safety.