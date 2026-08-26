It is no hidden fact that Hyderabadis are foodies. So, it is obvious that every place, occasion or festival has its own unique culinary identity. Ramzan has haleem, Eid has biryani, Muharram has Roat, and so Milad-un-Nabi is no exception.

As the city is lit up with green illuminations and gripped in street processions today, every person, celebrating or non-celebrating, is eager to eat the treasured combination of Kheer Puri.

What makes Hyderabad’s kheer puri unique?

The story of kheer and puri is rooted in the Islamic tradition of Niaz, which means the distribution of blessed food to seek blessings and foster community. While kheer and puri appear in various Indian festivals, this specific union on occasions like Milad-un-Nabi is unique.

What makes Hyderabad’s festive kheer puri different is the intricate interplay of textures and regional ingredients. The kheer is cooked like any other kheer across the country. However, the puris are far from ordinary fried flatbreads. One popular type is the Halwa Puri, which includes a filling of chana dal halwa (split chickpeas) and ghee. Another traditional variant is Choba Puri which is stuffed with a rich filling made of sweet grated coconut, sugar, and dry fruits. These fried to perfection bread is dipped into the velvety kheer, and the sensory delight of this combination is one to remember for days.

The delicacies are often shared with family and friends. Earlier, they were packed in boxes and trays covered in a red muslin cloth, but now they are sent in attractive big baskets, Chandi ka Varz (silver sheet) and ribbons.

Where to get it in Hyderabad?

Traditionally, the preparation of kheer puri is an intense, all-hands-on-deck household affair, with family members (usually women) gathering in home kitchens to churn out dozens of puris and boil massive pots of kheer.

In the past couple of years, however, commercial hubs and iconic bakeries of Hyderabad have cashed in on this seasonal demand. Here are some Hyderabadi businesses where you can get a taste of this revered dessert:

Subhan Bakery, Nampally

Pista House, Multiple branches across Hyderabad

Hameedi Confectioners, Nampally

Meraj Sweets and Bakery, Fateh Darwaza X Road

Al Mansoor Bakers and Sweets, Yakutpura

Have you tried the kheer puri combination this Milad-un-Nabi? Comment below.