40,900 individuals eligible for Indiramma Towers in CURE region

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, August 25, released the list of eligible beneficiaries of the Indiramma Towers in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE). Among the 60,720 applications received, 40,900 individuals were identified as eligible and 19,820 as ineligible after field-level scrutiny and comprehensive verification.

Reasons for ineligibility have been made available on the Indiramma Indlu website for each applicant.

The lucky draw for the houses is set to begin on August 27. In view of this, Telangana Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held a meeting to review preparations.

Lucky draws will be conducted at function halls from August 27 to August 30. After the final list of beneficiaries is announced, the full amount of Rs. 10,000 paid by unselected applicants will be immediately refunded to their accounts.

On August 27, lucky draws will take place at Raidurgam, KPHB Colony, Mailardevpally and Red Hills. On August 28, draws will take place at Kowkoor, Patigadda, Jalpally and Kulsumpura.

On August 29, draws will be held in Jubilee Hills MLA Colony, Bowenpally, Bandlaguda (LIG Colony) and Nandi Muslaiguda. On the 30th, it will be held in Gajularamaram, City Police Lines in Amberpet, Gaddiannaram, R&B Quarters and Pochara (LIG Colony).

Also Read Indiramma Housing Towers list on Aug 25, lottery on Aug 27

Applications invited from 4 more areas

In the first phase, the government invited applications from 16 Assembly constituencies.

Now, the government has selected four more areas for the construction of the Indiramma Indlu Towers. These are Amangal in Hayathnagar in the LB Nagar constituency, Nampally in the Goshamahal constituency, Zamistanpur (RTC Quarters) in the Musheerabad constituency, and Bandlaguda (near Falaknuma) in the Chandrayangutta constituency.

Eligible people within the limits of these four constituencies can apply for Indiramma Towers by September 3.