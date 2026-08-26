Hyderabad man steals car from Pista House to visit dad’s grave

According to the police, Mazher has previously been involved in several property and violent offences and has been to jail several times.

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Group of police officers and civilians outside Attapur Police Station with a seized vehicle.
The police team with the car.

Hyderabad: A habitual offender, who had recently been released on bail and wanted to visit the grave of his father in Karnataka, allegedly stole a car from the valet parking of a Pista House outlet, police said on Wednesday, August 26.

The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Syed Mazher, a native of Rangareddy district.

According to the police, Mazher has previously been involved in several property and violent offences and has been to jail several times.

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As Milad un Nabi was approaching, Mazher allegedly wanted to visit the grave of his father in Karnataka’s Bidar district. However, he did not have the money to make the trip, so he allegedly decided to commit theft.

On August 22, he went to a Pista House outlet near pillar number 169 located in the limits of Attapur Police Station. There he reportedly noticed that the valet parking staff were keeping all customers’ keys at the counter.

While the staff was busy, he allegedly stole two keys from the counter and walked around trying to identify the vehicles. He noticed the lights of an i20 car flashing from beside the outlet, threw away the other keys and allegedly fled with the car.

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A case was registered under Section 305 (b) (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused was subsequently arrested.

The car and one laptop were recovered by the police. Two gold rings weighing 11 grams each were also in the car and have not been recovered.

Mazher has previously been booked under Gudimalkapur, Langer House, and Sanathnagar police stations. In 2024, he was arrested and remanded to Kandi Jail in Sangareddy.

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