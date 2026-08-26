Adilabad man gets auto driver drunk, transfers Rs 17K from UPI

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man allegedly duped an auto driver out of Rs 17,000 after feeding him biryani and alcohol in Adilabad, police said on Wednesday, August 26.

The accused allegedly told the auto driver that he was a police officer.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Adilabad Two Town Police said that the accused, Rathod Yuvaraj, rented and auto and convinced the driver to have biryani and alcohol with him. Then, when the auto driver was drunk, asked him for his UPI pin and transferred Rs 17,000 to a man in Hyderabad who he allegedly owed money to.

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Later, Yuvaraj allegedly asked the Hyderabad man to transfer him Rs 12,000, saying he had broken his arm and needed the money.

Meanwhile, the auto driver registered a complaint with the police, who arrested Yuvaraj on August 25 and recovered Rs 10,000 from him. Yuvaraj has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

He had earlier used the same tactic to dupe another man from Uttar Pradesh, police said.