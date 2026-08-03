Cyberabad Police nab interstate ATM attention-diversion gang

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have arrested an interstate criminal gang of six members, involved in cheating people, particularly senior citizens, at ATM centres.

Shahjad alias Sazza, Ajrudeen and Mohammad Jafar, all auto drivers, hail from Rajasthan but live in Jeedimetla.

The other accused, Mohd Vasim (25) driver; Sakib (28), who works at a kirana store; and Md Asfak Khan, aged 25, unemployed, all live in Haryana.

Two others, Mubarak and Sohil, are absconding.

How the accused got the victims’ ATM pin

The Ameenpur Police Station received a complaint on July 29, stating that when attempts to withdraw money from an SBI ATM were unsuccessful on July 27, two persons approached him under the pretext of helping and tried to withdraw the amount by taking his ATM pin. But the money was not dispensed even with their supposed “help.”

The following day, the complainant was notified that Rs 65,400 was withdrawn from his account without his knowledge.

According to the police, the accused lurk at isolated ATMs and approach unassuming people, particularly the elderly, pretending to assist them. They discreetly take note of the victims’ ATM details and replace other cards.

The accused would leave the area and later use the stolen ATM card to withdraw cash. The accused also make transactions through POS (Point of Sale) swipe machines, cheating the victims, police said.

Crime committed in Haryana as well

Investigation revealed that the accused committed similar offences in Ameenpur, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and surrounding areas, as well as in Haryana, where some of them originate

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they withdrew cash using stolen ATM cards and spent part of the money on personal expenses.

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The authorities seized 130 ATM cards, two BHIM UPI Pine Labs POS machines, three autos used in the commission of the offences, five mobile phones, and Rs 27,230 cash.

Police advisory

The police have advised citizens, specifically senior citizens, not to seek assistance from strangers at ATMs, not to disclose their ATM PIN, and never hand over their ATM cards to anyone. Authorities have urged everyone to remain cautious and vigilant while using ATMs.

If any suspicious persons are noticed near ATM centres, the public is requested to immediately inform the nearest police station or dial 100 for assistance, police said.