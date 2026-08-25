7 non-cadre Telangana SPs given IPS status by Home Ministry

The officers granted IPS status are Ravinder Puligilla, B Sree Bala Devi, V Aravind Babu, B Raja Mahendra Naik, B Sai Sri, I Pooja, and P Karunakara.

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Hyderabad: Seven non-cadre superintendents in the Telangana Police Department were given Indian Police Service (IPS) status, according to a Union Home Ministry notification dated Monday, August 24.

The Union Home Ministry took the decision after examining proposals sent by the state police department and based on the officers’ service and performance.

The officers granted IPS status are Ravinder Puligilla, B Sree Bala Devi, V Aravind Babu, B Raja Mahendra Naik, B Sai Sri, I Pooja, and P Karunakara.

Subhan Bakery

These officers will remain on probation and undergo induction training as per the 1954 Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules. They are likely to be allotted new postings soon.

A Superintendent of Police is either appointed directly through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) or through state promotion via the state police services.

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