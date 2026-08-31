Expelled AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig reportedly goes missing

Hyderabad: Expelled All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Mirza Rahmath Baig has reportedly gone missing after returning to Hyderabad on Saturday, August 29.

The development comes amid allegations against him, his expulsion from the party and his decision not to resign from the Telangana Legislative Council.

Baig has denied the allegations and maintained that he has not done anything wrong. In his first remarks after his expulsion, he described the reports against him as untrue and alleged that deepfake videos were being circulated to damage his reputation.

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Mirza Rahmath Baig denies allegations, claims deepfake videos

Social media allegations surfaced claiming that Baig had sexually assaulted a minor girl. Baig rejected the allegations and said there was no truth in them. He alleged that fake videos created using deepfake technology were being circulated with the intention of defaming him.

Baig also said that he hoped AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would ensure justice for him. He expressed his willingness to continue working as an AIMIM party worker.

MLC returns after Umrah pilgrimage

Baig clarified that he had not gone anywhere and was away on an Umrah pilgrimage. He returned to Hyderabad on Saturday.

His reported disappearance after his return has added another development to the controversy surrounding him.

AIMIM expels MLC, asks him to resign

AIMIM expelled Rahmath Baig from the party with immediate effect on August 29 and directed him to resign from his Telangana Legislative Council post.

In a brief statement, AIMIM joint secretary SA Hussain Anwar said Baig must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. The party statement did not give details about the reason for the disciplinary action.

However, Baig has decided not to resign from his MLC position and said he wants to continue working as a party worker.

BJP, BRS demand probe

The allegations have triggered a political controversy in Telangana. The BJP and BRS have called for a comprehensive investigation.

BJP state chief spokesperson NV Subash said the AIMIM’s action against Baig for “indiscipline” was not enough and that a transparent investigation into the allegations was still required.

He also urged the Telangana government to make the facts public and ensure that the investigation is not influenced by political considerations.

Mirza Rahmath Baig had approached Cyber Crime Police

The latest developments came a day after reports that Baig had approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

He allegedly complained that unidentified persons were threatening and blackmailing him, claiming they would release deepfake and morphed photographs and videos of him unless he paid them money.

Baig has maintained that the allegations against him are false and that deepfake content is being used to harm his reputation.