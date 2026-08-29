TG SAFE raids Pista House, Ohris, and Chutneys in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) conducted raids across seven restaurants in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 29, and found multiple food safety violations.

The outlets raided include Chutneys, Spice 6 and Ohris in Banjara Hills; The Spicy Venue in Jubilee Hills; 4 Seasons Multicuisine Restaurant; Shah Ghouse in Tolichowki; and Pista House in Gachibowli.

At Pista House, officials flagged violations in the store area and seized 15 kg of cashews, 24 kg of dry noodles, and 5 kg of potato chips for misbranding. Samples of Masqati ghee and Vangal paneer were lifted for analysis.

Raid at Pista House Gachibowli

Raid at Pista House Gachibowli

Raid at Pista House Gachibowli

Raid at Chutneys in Banjara Hills

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) conducted raids across seven restaurants in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 29, and found multiple food safety violations.



The video below is from Ohri's, Banjara Hills, pic.twitter.com/PG7GR06qHi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 29, 2026

Apart from this, officials observed hygiene issues in a few restaurants, along with expired food articles, violations in handling and storage of food articles, spoilt vegetables, violations of Food Safety and Standards Labelling and Display regulations, and pest infestations.

Eleven samples have been lifted on suspicion of adulteration; four improvement notices and three show-cause notices have been issued.