TG SAFE raids Pista House, Ohris, and Chutneys in Hyderabad

At Pista House, officials flagged violations in the store area and seized noodles and potato chips for misbranding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Two men exchanging documents at a raid scene with others in the background.
TG SAFE raid at Pista House, Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) conducted raids across seven restaurants in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 29, and found multiple food safety violations.

The outlets raided include Chutneys, Spice 6 and Ohris in Banjara Hills; The Spicy Venue in Jubilee Hills; 4 Seasons Multicuisine Restaurant; Shah Ghouse in Tolichowki; and Pista House in Gachibowli.

At Pista House, officials flagged violations in the store area and seized 15 kg of cashews, 24 kg of dry noodles, and 5 kg of potato chips for misbranding. Samples of Masqati ghee and Vangal paneer were lifted for analysis.

Subhan Bakery
Crowd of people outside Pista House during raid, some holding plates, in Hyderabad.
Raid at Pista House Gachibowli
Crowd of people outside Pista House during raid, some holding plates, in Hyderabad.
Raid at Pista House Gachibowli
Crowd of people outside Pista House during raid, some holding plates, in Hyderabad.
Raid at Pista House Gachibowli
Dirty kitchen with greasy surfaces, utensils, and food debris after raid in Hyderabad.
Raid at Chutneys in Banjara Hills

Apart from this, officials observed hygiene issues in a few restaurants, along with expired food articles, violations in handling and storage of food articles, spoilt vegetables, violations of Food Safety and Standards Labelling and Display regulations, and pest infestations.

Eleven samples have been lifted on suspicion of adulteration; four improvement notices and three show-cause notices have been issued.

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