Traffic advisory for Hyderabad Marathon: Full list of diversions

Hyderabad: Traffic police have issued an advisory ahead of the 14th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, to be held on Sunday, August 30, asking commuters to expect diversions on several stretches of the city and Cyberabad between 4 am and 11:30 am that day.

The marathon, spanning full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.097 km) and 10 km categories, will be held between 5 am and 11:30 am on Sunday. The full and half marathon runs will start from People’s Plaza on Necklace Road, while the 10 km run begins at Hitex Exhibition Hall in Khanamet, Madhapur.

All three routes converge and finish at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, according to the advisory issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad.

Routes pass through Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Kondapur

The full and half marathon routes run from People’s Plaza through Jubilee Hills, entering Cyberabad limits via Road No 45, before passing the Cable Bridge, ITC Kohinoor, Mindspace, the Bio-Diversity Junction, Gachibowli flyover and IIIT Junction en route to the stadium.

The 10 km route starts at Hitex and passes through the NAC main gate, CII Junction, Tech Mahindra and the Bio-Diversity Junction before merging with the same final stretch into the stadium via Gate no 1.

Also Read NMDC Hyderabad Marathon set for August 29-30, over 30K expected

Heavy vehicles barred, cab pick-ups restricted

Heavy vehicles, including trucks, lorries, DCMs, ready-mix concrete carriers and water tankers, will not be permitted on the event routes falling under the Madhapur, Raidurgam, Gachibowli and Kollur Traffic Police Station limits between 5 am and 12:30 pm. Cab, auto and taxi aggregator companies have been asked to avoid pick-ups and drop-offs along the restricted stretches during this window.

The advisory lists 16 specific diversion points across the affected zone, largely in effect between 4 am and 11:30 am depending on location.

Among the key diversions are traffic from Shaikpet flyover towards Lingampally will be routed via Khajaguda Junction, Nanakramguda and Gopanpally; traffic from Lingampally towards Mehdipatnam will be diverted at Masjidbanda T-Junction via Botanical Garden, Anjaiah Nagar and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) back onto Khajaguda Junction, and traffic from Kondapur and Kothaguda towards Cyber Towers will be rerouted via Anjaiah Nagar, Rolling Hills and Durgam Cheruvu.

Other diversions cover routes at IKEA Junction, Gachibowli Junction, Wipro Junction, Botanical Signal Junction, Nalagandla flyover, Gulmohar Junction and the Kothaguda flyover Y-Junction, redirecting traffic away from the event stretches towards alternative arterial roads, including the ORR, Old Mumbai Highway and Hafeezpet flyover.

Full list of diversions:

Police have appealed to the general public to take note of the diversions in advance, avoid the affected stretches where possible and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.