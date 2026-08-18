NMDC Hyderabad Marathon set for August 29-30, over 30K expected

Hyderabad: The 15th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank, will be held on August 29 and 30, with organisers expecting around 30,000 participants across its various categories.

Organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society, the event follows a “Tale of Two Cities” route connecting the old city with Cyberabad’s tech corridor. The main race on August 30 will begin at 4:30 am from People’s Plaza, near Hussain Sagar, and conclude at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, by around 10 am.

The full marathon (42km) will loop through Necklace Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Monorail Circle, Jubilee Check Post, Road No. 45, Filmnagar, Shaikpet, Narsingi and the ORR junction before finishing at Gachibowli. The half marathon (21km) follows the same course, excluding the Necklace Road and stadium loop. Both categories start from People’s Plaza, within Hyderabad city police commissionerate limits.

The 10K run starts separately at 7:30 am from the Hitex exhibition centre in Madhapur, passing Lemon Tree Junction and the Biodiversity stretch before finishing at Gachibowli, within Cyberabad police commissionerate limits.

A day earlier, on August 29, the event opens with a Persons with Disabilities race at 6:30 am and a 5K run starting at HICC, moving past Biodiversity Junction and finishing near Novotel, Gachibowli.

Ahead of the event, Cyberabad police held a coordination meeting on August 17 at the Commissionerate to finalise security, traffic and route arrangements, attended by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sunpreet Singh, DCP Traffic-I Sankranthi Ravi Kumar, Additional DCP Traffic-I G. Hanumantha Rao, ACP K. Chandrashekar Reddy, SCSC CEO Naved Khan, Madhapur traffic division officials and race organisers.

Separately, police, CMC officials and organisers also held a joint inspection to finalise traffic and crowd management. Officials flagged runners stopping for photographs on flyovers as a recurring disruption and said marshals would enforce discipline through colour-coded bibs. Staggered wave starts are planned to manage the roughly 10,000 runners beginning at the same point, with the Gachibowli flyover identified as a key congestion point where shorter and longer-distance categories mix.

Around 65 shuttle buses will run between drop-off points such as Hitec City and the stadium, with designated “borders parking” zones for private vehicles. Ride-hailing and food delivery platforms, including Ola, Uber, Rapido, Zomato and Swiggy, will be barred from operating inside the race corridor. Closed road stretches will reopen progressively as runner groups pass, monitored by the Cyberabad Command and Control Centre.