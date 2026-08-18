KBR Park one-way traffic kicks in today: Here’s what changes

Hyderabad: Starting Tuesday, August 18, a one-way traffic system around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR Park) came into force and will remain in place for one-and-a-half years in view of the ongoing works of the Rs 1,090-crore Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has already announced traffic diversions around the busy park.

Lane changers around KBR Park

To help commuters navigate and reach their required destination, the traffic police have introduced lane markings and lane changers between junctions. According to this video, every two junctions will have a lane changer.

As an example, earlier, those travelling from Banjara Hills Road No 12 to either NTR Bhavan or Anapurna bylane would take a right turn from Maharaja Agrasen Island.

This is not allowed anymore.

Now, commuters will take a left from Maharaja Agrasen Island, pass through Journalist Colony, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, and take lane changer no 10 at Cream Stone to reach either NTR Bhavan or Anapurna bylane.

Here is a simple video to explain this:

#HYDTPinfo

🚨 KBR Park One-Way Traffic System🚨

In view of the implementation of the One-Way Traffic System around KBR Park under the H-CITI Project, effective from 18.08.2026, commuters travelling from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills towards Jubilee Hills Check Post or NTR Bhavan are… pic.twitter.com/mPr4hkMDbH — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) August 17, 2026

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, D Joel Davis called this a unidirectional, one-way flow. He appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic police personnel on duty.

Police will continuously monitor the route through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and closed circuit television (CCTV) network, while drones will be deployed for real-time surveillance. Wrong-side driving will also be closely monitored and violators will face action, he said.

What’s in store for KBR walkers

Walkers now need to park their vehicles only in designated parking bays and the multilevel parking facility. They need to avoid driving on the wrong side of the road, particularly during early morning.

Follow the revised traffic arrangements and directions and cooperate with traffic police personnel to ensure the successful implementation of the one-way traffic system, the Joint Commissioner of Police said.

H-CITI project

According to this report, Jubilee Hills Check Post records the biggest bottleneck around KBR Park. During peak hours, the junction witnesses a massive traffic volume of 15,321 passenger car units (PCU) per hour.

It is followed by KBR Park entrance junction with 13,516 PCUs per hour, Maharaja Agrasen junction at 10,356 PCUs per hour and Road No 45 junction with 9,966 PCUs.

Also Read Jubilee Hills checkpost to get major traffic relief

H-CITI project will segregate vehicular flows and is expected to reduce traffic clogs by 80 per cent.

A joint project by the state government, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), it will have seven multi-level steel flyovers and seven directional underpasses across major junctions around the KBR Park.



