Jubilee Hills checkpost to get major traffic relief

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills checkpost, Hyderabad’s busiest junction around KBR Park during peak hours, is set for a major traffic upgrade under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project.

Traffic police data collected during surveys for the project showed that Jubilee Hills checkpost recorded 15,321 passenger car units per hour (PCU/hr). It is the highest traffic volume among the junctions surrounding KBR Park.

The government is now constructing multiple grade separators at the junction as part of a Rs 1,090 crore project aimed at easing congestion and improving traffic movement.

Three major structures planned at Jubilee Hills checkpost

The H-CITI project includes three major structures at Jubilee Hills checkpost.

These are a 740-metre Y-shaped underpass, a 745-metre four-lane flyover and a 770-metre two-lane second-level flyover.

The structures are planned to manage different straight and turning movements between Road No. 45, KBR Park entrance, Yousufguda and Road No. 36.

The project is part of a larger plan involving 14 structures, including seven multi-level steel flyovers and seven directional underpasses. The government has set a 24-month deadline for completing the project.

Highest peak-hour traffic

The traffic volume at Jubilee Hills checkpost is significantly higher than at other major junctions around KBR Park.

The government expects the new infrastructure to reduce bottlenecks at Jubilee Hills checkpost by 80 per cent.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the completed structures would help provide smoother and signal-free movement through the major junctions around KBR Park.

To facilitate construction, Hyderabad traffic police will introduce a one-way traffic system around KBR Park from August 18.

Sajjanar said the traffic arrangement was finalised after detailed studies and two trial runs. Police also consulted residents, morning walkers and resident welfare associations.