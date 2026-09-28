Mumbai: Looks like the wait may finally be over for fans of internet personality and actor Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu. The social media star has been making headlines for quite some time over speculation surrounding his wedding, which he has also hinted at on several occasions during his vlogs and interviews.

Now, a glimpse of what appears to be his wedding invitation card has sparked fresh curiosity among fans, with the card seemingly revealing the bride’s name and the dates of the Nikah and reception.

Mr Faisu’s wedding card goes viral

A glimpse of the alleged wedding invitation card surfaced in one of Mr Faisu’s recent vlogs.

And now, a fresh glimpse has been revealed by one of his guests. The first frame features a decorative floral board carrying the names “MR. FAISU & TANYA,” immediately leading fans to believe that Tanya could be the bride.

However, the invitation card shown in the vlog mentions the names Mohd Mudassir and Nikhat Fatima and states that their Nikah is scheduled for October 18, 2026, followed by the reception on October 19.

The details have left fans curious about the identity of the bride and whether the card is indeed connected to Mr Faisu’s wedding.

Who is Mr Faisu’s bride?

The name Tanya has now become the centre of speculation following the viral glimpse. However, there has been no official confirmation from Mr Faisu or his family regarding the identity of his bride.

For the unversed, Mr Faisu’s real name is Faisal Shaikh, and he is also known by the name Shaikh Muhammad Mudassir Faisal. The names mentioned on the invitation card have therefore added another layer of curiosity among fans.

His relationship with Jannat Zubair

Over the years, Mr Faisu was widely rumoured to be in a relationship with actress and influencer Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The two shared a close bond and worked together on several projects, leading to repeated dating rumours.

However, both Faisal and Jannat maintained publicly that they were only close friends. Speculation about a possible fallout gained momentum in 2025 after Jannat reportedly unfollowed Faisal on Instagram.

While fans have continued to speculate about their equation, there has been no confirmed statement from either of them about the rumours.

For now, an official announcement from Mr Faisu and his family is awaited, and fans will have to wait for confirmation on whether October 18 will indeed mark his Nikah.