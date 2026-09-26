Salman Khan announces Yung DSA’s eviction from Bigg Boss 20

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar is here and fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan return to the stage after last weekend’s explosive episodes. While viewers are curious to see what the superstar has in store for the contestants, the biggest question remains, who has been evicted this week?

The elimination round this week was between rapper Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi, and the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has already been shot on Friday. As expected, several inside updates from the episode have started doing the rounds on social media.

Who got evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

The elimination came with a dramatic twist as Salman Khan reportedly first announced Yung DSA’s eviction, leaving the housemates shocked.

Salman is said to have told Yung, “You are going…”, before revealing that it was not Yung who was leaving the house.

He then reportedly announced, “Yung nahi, Isha ja rahi hai,” confirming Isha Rikhi’s eviction from Bigg Boss 20.

Isha was nominated for eviction this week along with Yung DSA. While Yung reportedly received the highest number of votes among the two, Isha received fewer votes, leading to her elimination after spending three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house.

With Isha’s exit, the Bigg Boss 20 house is now down to 14 contestants.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is expected to bring more drama, as Salman Khan addresses the contestants and reacts to the major events of the week.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates and exclusive scoops from the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 20.