Hyderabad: Laddu fetches Rs 1.01 cr in Keerthi Richmond Villas

It must be noted that even this whopping amount was way lower than last year, when a 10 kg laddu had fetched Rs 2.32 crore in the same community.

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Group of women celebrating with a traditional Indian Laddu at an event in Hyderabad.
The bid winners with the 5 kg laddu. Source: X

Hyderabad: A group of property owners at Keerthi Richmond Villas in the capital’s Bandlaguda Jagir managed to buy a 5-kg Ganesh laddu at an auction this year for Rs 1.01 crore, said reports on Friday, September 25.

It must be noted that even this whopping amount was way lower than last year, when a 10 kg laddu had fetched Rs 2.32 crore in the same community.

The proceeds from this auction are donated to the RV Diya Charitable Trust. The Hindu quoted a Trust representative as saying that the auction is a collective fundraising drive where residents form groups and bid against one another, rather than participating as individual buyers.

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They noted that when the auction was started in the community in 2016, the bid was Rs 25,000.

“The larger objective is to encourage more residential communities across Hyderabad to turn their own festive traditions into sustained fundraising initiatives, allowing residents to collectively contribute towards social causes,” the representative added.

The Trust spent Rs 1.66 crore on various programmes during 2025-26, such as support for over 750 students and children, old-age homes, and school fees. It also works with around 60 NGOs.

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