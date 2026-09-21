Muslim couple wins Ganesh laddu auction in AP

After winning the auction, the couple distributed the laddu prasadam among devotees.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
AP Ganesh laddu
Muslim couple wins Ganesh laddu auction in AP (Image: TV9)

Hyderabad: A Muslim couple in Dharmavaram of Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh (AP), has won a Ganesh laddu auction for Rs 1.45 lakh during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The rare incident took place at Parthasaradhi Nagar, where a Ganesh festival was organised. Chandini and her husband Mastan Vali participated in the auction held for the Ganesh laddu and won it by bidding Rs 1,45,000.

Chandini said that she has been participating in Ganesh celebrations for the past 16 years. She also said that she and her friends have been installing a Ganesh idol during the festival.

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According to Chandini, she had made a vow that if she was blessed with a son, she would win a Ganesh laddu auction at any cost and distribute the prasadam among devotees in AP.

After being blessed with a son, Chandini fulfilled her vow by participating in the auction and winning the laddu for Rs 1.45 lakh.

After winning the auction, the couple distributed the laddu prasadam among devotees. The couple also participated in the Ganesh immersion procession after the laddu auction.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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