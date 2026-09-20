Hyderabad: Two, including minor, die on way to Ganesh pandal

Hyderabad: Two young people who were on their way to a Ganesh pandal in Yellareddyguda died in a road accident on Saturday, September 19, after their scooter skidded and they fell on the road behind a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Gandham Amarthya and 21-year-old Marthala Venkata Dipsikha Reddy.

According to Jawaharnagar police, Dipsikha’s father, a resident of Prashanth Nagar, Kapra, had hosted a Ganesh pooja at his apartment, where family friends also participated.

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Amarthya was one of the attendees and suggested going to an annadanam (free meal) programme at a Ganesh pandal in Shalivahana Enclave.

Accordingly, he set out with Dipsikha on an Activa. While the duo was passing near Royal Irani Café in Yellareddyguda, they fell down from their scooter while trying to avoid a heap of soil on the road.

A lorry carrying soil from Kapra towards Yellareddyguda ran over Dipsikha, and Amarthya sustained a severe head injury. Both of them died on the spot.

The lorry driver was identified as 28-year-old Gunja Narsimha. He is currently in police custody.