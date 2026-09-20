Three-year-old boy killed in road accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an accident in Hyderabad, a three-year-old boy lost his life after a speeding vehicle allegedly hit him.

After the incident that took place at I.S. Sadan X Road, the vehicle driver reportedly left the location.

The deceased was identified as Izhan Uddin.

A three-year-old boy, Izhan Uddin, died after a vehicle allegedly hit him at I.S. Sadan X Road in Hyderabad.



The driver reportedly fled the spot. The child was taken to Shalini Hospital and later Owaisi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.



Police have reportedly noted… pic.twitter.com/0SLUGiVesT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 20, 2026

According to his family, Izhan was with his father, Mohiduddin, when the accident took place. The two had gone to Sweekar Hotel to collect a parcel.

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Following the accident, the child was rushed to Shalini Hospital. Later, he was moved to Owaisi Hospital for further treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj visited the accident site. He asked police to take action against the accused.

Police have recorded the registration number of the vehicle involved and are making efforts to locate it.

Investigation is ongoing