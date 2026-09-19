Seven killed in two separate road accidents near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Seven people, including four members of a family, died in two separate road accidents near here in the early hours of Saturday, September 19, police said.

A couple was among four members of a family who died on the spot when the four-wheeler they were travelling in hit a roadside culvert at Palamakula village on NH-44, they said. A fifth occupant, the driver of the vehicle, was seriously injured and shifted to a hospital.

The deceased family members were travelling from their native village of Mettugadda Thanda in Nawabpet mandal of Mahabubnagar district to Shamshabad after attending a Ganesh immersion event in their village, a police official at Shamshabad police station said.

In another fatal road accident, three persons died after a truck hit their stationary vehicle under the limits of Shamirpet police station.

The accident occurred when a tyre of the scrap-laden vehicle got punctured, and the three occupants stopped in the emergency lane of the Outer Ring Road to replace it using a jack. A truck, allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, then hit the stationary vehicle, police said.

Three persons sustained severe bleeding injuries in the impact. Two of them died on the spot, while the third, who was shifted to a hospital, succumbed to his injuries, police added.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, police said.